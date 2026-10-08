8th Circ. Won't Rethink $110M Deal For Broker Fees Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( October 8, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has rejected an objector's bids to rethink its decision to affirm $110.6 million worth of antitrust class action settlements that aim to resolve broker fee claims against the National Association of Realtors and multiple brokerages....
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