NM Groups Contest Militarization Of Public Land On Border

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 9, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A coalition of New Mexico groups has accused the Trump administration of unlawfully transferring more than 110,000 acres of public land along the southern border to the U.S. Department of Defense to close it off and rope the military into immigration enforcement....
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