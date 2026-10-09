Feds Again Turn To 9th Circ. In Fight Over ICE Facility

By Gina Kim ( October 9, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Friday it will ask the Ninth Circuit to overturn a trial court decision requiring ICE to give independent monitors access to conduct inspections and electronic records for detained immigrants at a lockup in Adelanto, California, where a judge has twice called for conditions to be improved....
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