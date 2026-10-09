Apple, Amazon Hit With New IPad Sale Antitrust Suit

By Gina Kim ( October 9, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Amazon and Apple were hit with a proposed antitrust class action again on Friday in Washington federal court by customers who alleged the tech giants violated the Sherman Act through an illegal arrangement to eliminate nearly all Apple reseller competitors from Amazon, which raised prices for iPads....
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