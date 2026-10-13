Groups Ask Justices To Hear Apple's ITC Industry Rule Fight

By Jack McLoone ( October 13, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wrongly continued the degradation of the U.S. International Trade Commission's domestic industry requirement in patent disputes by sustaining a decision that Apple Watches infringe Masimo Corp.'s patents, groups supporting Apple's petition told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday....
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