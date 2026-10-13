IRS Worker Claims Defamation By Tribal Tax Credit Promoter

By Zak Kostro ( October 13, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An energy company accused of selling fraudulent tax shelters marketed as tribal tax credits retaliated against an IRS employee after she flagged the company's promotion of the credits, engaging in a defamatory campaign to discredit her and interfering with her employment, she told a D.C. Superior Court....
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