Google Says Consent Bars Claim Calls Illicitly Recorded For AI
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 13, 2026, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a proposed class action alleging it illegally trains its artificial intelligence tools through the customer service software it provides Uber and other companies, saying the customers' consent to record the calls through the businesses' terms and policies overrides any allegedly improper use....
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