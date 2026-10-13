Google, UPS Shares Users' Browsing History, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 13, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Google and the United Parcel Service falsely promise that only tracking numbers would be sent to the mail carrier, two consumers have alleged in a proposed class action filed in California federal court, saying that a click of a tracking button instead sends their personal data to undisclosed third parties....
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