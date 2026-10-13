Chicagoans Sue Over Delivery Robots' Biometric Scans
By Celeste Bott ( October 13, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Two California-based robot delivery companies have been hit with biometric privacy suits in Illinois state court alleging that the robots they deploy in Chicago unlawfully scan identifying information from people in their range and stream that data in real time to human operators, using it to train both their own and third parties' artificial intelligence models....
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