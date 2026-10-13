GKN Isn't Covered For Toxic Chemical Emergency, Court Told
By Danielle Ferguson ( October 13, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit told a Texas federal court Tuesday that a pollution exclusion bars coverage to GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Inc. for underlying lawsuits and a civil investigation stemming from the overheating of a storage tank in California that led to toxic emissions and the evacuation of thousands of residents. ...
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