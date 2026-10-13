Mommy's Bliss Melatonin Isn't Safe For Kids, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( October 13, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Mommy's Bliss is improperly hawking its melatonin supplements as being suitable to treat children with insomnia or sleeplessness, despite numerous studies that say melatonin isn't safe for kids, as ingesting it has resulted in overdoses, hospitalizations and even death, alleges a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court. ...
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