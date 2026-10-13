Landlord Discovery Greenlit In Yardi Rental Rate Software Suit
By Rachel Riley ( October 13, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge said Tuesday that renters can pursue discovery from landlords in a proposed antitrust class action targeting Yardi's rent-setting software for multifamily property managers, while largely denying the tech firm's summary judgment bid — a ruling that would allow for more factfinding before definitively resolving the arguments. ...
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