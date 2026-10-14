DOJ To Drop Foreign Agent Case Against Ex-CIA Analyst

By Phillip Bantz ( October 14, 2026, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has halted the prosecution of an ex-Central Intelligence Agency analyst accused of secretly aiding the South Korean government in exchange for pricey gifts, according to an agreement filed in New York federal court Tuesday....
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