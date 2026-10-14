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Jury Says Homebuilder Owes $21.6M For Sewer Gas Exposure

By Spencer Brewer ( October 14, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury hit a Fort Worth homebuilder with a $21.6 million verdict after finding the company built plumbing vents that ended in the attic of a custom home, causing sewer gas exposure for the family that lived there and leading to lasting health issues....

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