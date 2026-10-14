Paraquat Judge Demands To Meet 700 Opt-Out Plaintiffs
By Cara Salvatore ( October 14, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge overseeing mass litigation claiming the herbicide paraquat causes Parkinson's disease ordered a plaintiffs' lawyer Wednesday to reveal who is funding his cases and to start attending fortnightly conferences so she can speak to each of his 700 clients who have opted out of a global settlement....
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