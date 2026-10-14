State Farm Says Insureds' $7M Fee Bid Ignores Case Losses

By Ben Adlin ( October 14, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- State Farm urged a Seattle federal judge to slash policyholders' bid for attorney fees in two class actions in which the insurer was found liable for shortchanging customers on payouts for totaled vehicles, contending the plaintiffs' nearly $7 million in requested fees should be pared down to $1.9 million....
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