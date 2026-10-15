Fund Firms Lose $10M Fee Bid After Short-Swing Trial Win

By Katryna Perera ( October 15, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Kartoon Studios doesn't have to cover $10 million in legal fees for two investment firms that won a federal jury trial over short-swing profits, New York's trial court ruled, finding the indemnity provisions of the parties' agreements only cover the investors' purchase of Kartoon securities, not later share sales....
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