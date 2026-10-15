Estée Lauder's $210M Investor Settlement Wins Final OK

By Sydney Price ( October 15, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and its investors have received final approval of their $210 million deal, which includes $63 million in attorney fees, resolving proposed class claims that the cosmetics company and its top brass announced unrealistic expectations for growth amid the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business....
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