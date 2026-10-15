Boeing Beats Investment Fund's 737 Max Fraud Suit For Good

By Sydney Price ( October 15, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday permanently dismissed an investment fund's suit accusing Boeing of misrepresenting the safety of its 737 Max 8 jets after two deadly crashes overseas, saying the investment fund has again failed to show it can pursue claims despite never purchasing Boeing shares....
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