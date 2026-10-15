Anthropic Urges DC Circ. To Revisit Defense Supply Risk Ban

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 15, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Anthropic has urged the D.C. Circuit to reconsider a split panel's decision allowing the Pentagon to exclude Claude artificial intelligence models from its supply chain, saying the decision, if left standing, puts U.S. companies at risk of punishment for refusing Pentagon demands....
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