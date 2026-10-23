Bribery Verdict Offers Guide To Post-Pause FCPA Priorities

By Winston Paes, Erich Grosz and Chinaza Asiegbu ( October 23, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 6, a federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York convicted former Goldman Sachs investment banker Asante Kwaku Berko of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering offenses arising from a scheme to pay more than $1 million in bribes to government officials in connection with the development and financing of a power plant in Ghana....
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