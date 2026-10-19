BofA Sued After $1.2B Fine For AML Compliance Gaps

By Katryna Perera ( October 19, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Department of the Treasury fined it $1.2 billion for anti-money laundering and financial-crime compliance system failures, Bank of America is facing two class actions asserting similar claims, including that it failed to monitor more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions....
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