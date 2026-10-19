Amazon Seeks To Nix 'Project Nessie' Claims From FTC Suit

By Rachel Riley ( October 19, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a Washington federal judge Friday to pare down the Federal Trade Commission's landmark antitrust lawsuit by axing claims related to its fulfillment business and an algorithm-based pricing tool known as Project Nessie, as the FTC sought to narrow one of the e-commerce giant's defenses. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.