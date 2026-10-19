Accused In $91M Health Plan Scam Asks To Halt FTC Suit
By David Minsky ( October 19, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A woman accused of running a $91 million fraudulent health benefits scheme with her brother urged a Florida federal court on Monday to pause the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against her if related criminal charges proceed in court. ...
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