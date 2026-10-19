Oil Titans Denied 2029 Trial Date In Wash. Tribes' Climate Suits

By Rachel Riley ( October 19, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has set a February 2028 trial date in two Native American tribes' cases accusing Exxon, Chevron and other petroleum giants of a decades-long campaign to downplay the dangers of burning fossil fuels, spurning the companies' bid for an October 2029 trial date....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.