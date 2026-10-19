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Oil Titans Denied 2029 Trial Date In Wash. Tribes' Climate Suits

By Rachel Riley ( October 19, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has set a February 2028 trial date in two Native American tribes' cases accusing Exxon, Chevron and other petroleum giants of a decades-long campaign to downplay the dangers of burning fossil fuels, spurning the companies' bid for an October 2029 trial date....

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