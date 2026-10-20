Tariffs Could Be Behind Surge In FTZ Production Filings

By Ashlande Gelin and Andrew Shoyer ( October 20, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers are seeking foreign trade zone production authority at more than twice last year's pace. The Foreign-Trade Zones Board published 72 notifications of proposed production activity in the first half of 2026, compared with 35 in the same period of 2025.[1]...
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