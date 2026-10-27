NFL Coverage Ruling Sets Limits on Long-Tail Claim Defenses

By Eve-Lynn Gisonni and David Jordan ( October 27, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- In Discovery Property & Casualty Co. v. National Football League, the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Department, issued a significant decision involving a decades-long insurance coverage dispute between the NFL and its liability insurers as to the amount of coverage owed for neurological injuries sustained by athletes playing professional football.[1]...
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