Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

NFL Coverage Ruling Sets Limits on Long-Tail Claim Defenses

By Eve-Lynn Gisonni and David Jordan ( October 27, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- In Discovery Property & Casualty Co. v. National Football League, the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Department, issued a significant decision involving a decades-long insurance coverage dispute between the NFL and its liability insurers as to the amount of coverage owed for neurological injuries sustained by athletes playing professional football.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies