WWE Sued Over Wrestler's Lap Dance For Off-Duty Cop

By Gina Kim ( October 21, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment was sued in Illinois state court by a Cook County sheriff's officer who says he was subjected to an unwanted sexualized lap dance by wrestling star Kenneth Crawford during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw, despite never agreeing to be made a participant in the show....
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