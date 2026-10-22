Reed Smith Seeks 2nd Circ. Emergency Stay In Eletson Row

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 22, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith urged the Second Circuit in an emergency motion to pause lower court decisions requiring the firm to turn over client files related to shipping company Eletson, saying the courts have "presumed the outcome" of a bankruptcy appeal before scheduled December oral arguments....
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