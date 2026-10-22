Transpo Tracker: CH Robinson Verdict, Tesla Class Action

By Linda Chiem ( October 22, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- In our latest Law360 Transportation Tracker, a Dallas County judge confirmed a blockbuster $604 million verdict against freight broker C.H. Robinson, while the Ninth Circuit dismantled a certified class action accusing Tesla of misleading consumers about its cars' self-driving capabilities....
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