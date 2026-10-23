4 Steps For Cos. Amid Russia Sanctions Law Uncertainty

By Natalie Shkolnik and Cariana Salvatierra ( October 23, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 16, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on implementing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The Graham Act, signed by the president on Sept. 18, substantially expanded the scope of existing U.S. sanctions against the Russian Federation and Iran.[1] ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.