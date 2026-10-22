Starbucks Seeks To Exit Supply Chain Forced Labor Suit

By Rachel Riley ( October 22, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has called on a Washington federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing the java giant of relying on Brazilian coffee farms that forced workers to endure inhumane conditions, arguing Wednesday that the plaintiffs haven't shown the plantations that employed them supplied its beans. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.