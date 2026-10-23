'Millennial VC' Loses New Trial Bid Over Alleged Atty Failure
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 23, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied convicted self-described "millennial" venture capitalist Michael Rothenberg's latest new trial bid, rejecting his argument that his prior counsel's failure to consult a forensic accountant undermined his defense nearly three years after a jury found him guilty of money laundering and fraud....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.