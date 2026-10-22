'Deb' Producers Accuse Rebel Wilson Of Evidence Destruction

By Craig Clough ( October 22, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California judge indicated Thursday that he is unlikely to grant the producers of the film "The Deb" terminating sanctions in their defamation suit against its director Rebel Wilson over allegations she repeatedly lied under oath and destroyed evidence, though he appeared open to considering lesser relief....
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