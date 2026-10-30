Assessing Hidden Risk Of Administrative Agency Settlements

By Andrew Ceresney, Stephan Schlegelmilch and Matt Hirsch ( October 30, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Suppose your client, a public company, has been the subject of a long-running U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation relating to disclosures in its Forms 10-K and 10-Q.[1] After what feels like years of Microsoft Teams calls, document productions, witness testimony, white papers, Wells responses, presentations and negotiations, the SEC staff is finally prepared to recommend that the commission accept terms with which your client can live....
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