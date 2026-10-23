News Orgs Fight OpenAI, Microsoft's Fair Use Arguments
By Elliot Weld ( October 23, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- News organizations locked in a sweeping fight with OpenAI and Microsoft over whether artificial intelligence developers should be able to legally use news content to train AI asked a New York federal judge Friday not to rule that doing so is fair use, arguing the tech companies see a world where they can freely copy entire articles....
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