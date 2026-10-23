Ex-Chief Pilot Wants Out Of Norwegian, Boeing 737 Max Spat
By Linda Chiem ( October 23, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Boeing's former chief technical pilot has asked a Washington federal judge to quash a subpoena demanding that he sit for a deposition in a contract dispute between a group of Norwegian Air subsidiaries and Boeing over a series of 737 Max jet purchase deals....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.