Google Says DOJ Overreaching With Proposed Antitrust Fixes
By Nadia Dreid ( October 26, 2026, 11:47 PM EDT) -- Google has told a D.C. federal court that the U.S. Department of Justice and state enforcers are trying to force it into unreasonable antitrust measures that go beyond what the court imagined when it handed down its remedies order in the monopolization suit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.