Immigrant Detainees Say ICE Is Defying Clean Facility Order
By Ganesh Setty ( October 26, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A certified class of detainees held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Mojave Desert asked a California federal court again to enforce its preliminary injunction requiring humane conditions and independent monitoring....
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