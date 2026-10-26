Mexican Builder Says CFE $26M Award Feud Isn't Over Yet
By Caroline Simson ( October 26, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Mexico City company with ties to the Spanish construction giant OHLA is urging a New York federal judge to reconsider her decision this month to dismiss as moot the company's bid to enforce sums not yet paid under a $26 million arbitral award it won against Mexico's state-owned electricity utility....
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