World Cup Workers' Attys Deserve Sanctions, Colo. Cos. Say
By Rachel Konieczny ( October 27, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Companies that managed the construction of stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar urged a Colorado federal judge Tuesday to sanction opposing counsel in Filipino workers' forced labor lawsuit against the companies, alleging the workers' attorneys took "shortcuts" that resulted in wasted legal costs for the companies....
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