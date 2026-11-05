What 3 Cases Reveal About Solar Co. Financial Disclosures
By Rand Manasse ( November 5, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's Sept. 28 decision dismissing portions of a securities complaint against Enphase Energy provides yet another example of the challenges facing solar energy companies when financial performance falls short of expectations....
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