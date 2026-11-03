10 Ways AI Labs Can Limit Antitrust Risks Of Safety Pacts

By Jeffrey Seul, David Kully and Marissa Serafino ( November 3, 2026, 1:53 PM EST) -- One could say a new phase in the dialogue on artificial intelligence began on Sept. 12 when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published his essay "We Must Pace the Frontier," calling the AI industry to deliberately slow capability development until safety and alignment research can catch up....
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