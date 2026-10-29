WTA Appeals Ruling Keeping Tennis Antitrust Suit Alive
By Caroline Simson ( October 29, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The corporate and commercial entity that operates the Women's Tennis Association said Wednesday it will file an interlocutory appeal challenging a New York federal judge's ruling last month denying its bid to force antitrust claims brought by tennis players into arbitration....
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