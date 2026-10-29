Judge 'Put Off' By Atty Fee Bid In $59.5M Menstrual App Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 29, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday that he'll give final approval to a $59.5 million settlement resolving class claims over a menstrual tracking app sharing sensitive health data with Google, but he cut the $19 million attorney fee request by 5%, saying counsel is "taking money out of consumers' pockets."...
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