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Wash. Jury Asked To Pin Blame For Fatal 2022 Seaplane Crash

By Rachel Riley ( October 29, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The owner of a seaplane involved in a deadly 2022 crash told a Washington state jury on Thursday that a design flaw caused the aircraft to plunge into the bay below, contending an affiliate of the plane's Canadian manufacturer owes $1.14 million for equipment destroyed in the crash....

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