Tesla Drivers Urge Full 9th Circ. To Save False Ad Class

By Linda Chiem ( October 30, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Drivers have asked the full Ninth Circuit to clarify the standard for certifying class actions accusing companies of deceptive advertising, saying they should be allowed to forge ahead with classwide claims alleging Tesla misled customers about the autonomous or self-driving capabilities of its vehicles....
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