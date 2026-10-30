2nd Circ. Rejects Reed Smith's Bid To Halt File Turnover

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 30, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit denied Reed Smith LLP's emergency stay request to pause lower court decisions requiring it to turn over client files related to shipping company Eletson on Friday, saying in a succinct order the same day that the bid didn't meet requirements outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court....
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