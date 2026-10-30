Google Search Judge 'Increasingly Concerned' By Fix Delays

By Bryan Koenig ( October 30, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Nearly a year after issuing his final mandates ordering Google to prop up search engine rivals with data and syndicated search results, a D.C. federal judge expressed concern during a hearing Friday that the process of readying the monopolization fixes won by the U.S. Department of Justice continues to drag on....
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