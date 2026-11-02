Sports Complex Boss Tagged With $2.2M Restitution Order
By Alex Lawson ( November 2, 2026, 8:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the former chief operating officer of an Arizona sporting complex to pay more than $2 million in restitution for his role in a nine-figure bond fraud scheme....
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